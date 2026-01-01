SAFE Questionnaire Analyzer AI Agent Description

SAFE Questionnaire Analyzer AI Agent is a third-party risk management tool that automates the completion of vendor security assessment questionnaires. The agent collects publicly available data from multiple sources including outside-in assessments, public records, trust centers, digital footprints, and threat intelligence feeds to pre-populate questionnaire responses. The tool maps discovered public data to relevant questionnaire controls and generates answers with supporting rationale and evidence. Each response includes source attribution and a confidence score to indicate whether answers are definitive, inferred, or partial. Users can review, validate, and edit generated responses before submission. The agent reduces questionnaire completion time from 3-5 business days to under 10 minutes per vendor. It automatically initiates third-party assessment requests and notifies a Communication Agent about completion percentage and unanswered items. The output includes full traceability with source documentation attached to each response. The tool is part of SAFE's broader TPRM platform and addresses challenges related to manual vendor follow-up, evidence identification, and unreliable self-assessments. It enables faster third-party onboarding while maintaining due diligence requirements.