SAFE Public Records AI Agent Logo

SAFE Public Records AI Agent

AI agent that collects and analyzes public records for vendor risk assessment

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SAFE Public Records AI Agent Description

SAFE Public Records AI Agent is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that automates the collection and analysis of publicly available vendor information. The agent scans multiple public data sources including SEC filings, breach portals, trust centers, privacy policies, security and legal documents, and other public records based on vendor domain and name. The agent performs entity categorization and de-duplication of collected data, automatically fills risk questionnaires based on findings, and categorizes information into evidence, compliance, and informational categories. It detects changes across versions of public disclosures and alerts users when significant updates are found, such as newly disclosed breaches or updated compliance certifications. Users can review scan results and accept or reject individual data points before they are saved to a vendor's profile. The system maintains transparency by providing direct source links for all findings. Scan frequency can be configured for monthly, quarterly, or continuous monitoring. The agent searches sources including company trust centers, privacy and security policies, recent 8K filings, cybersecurity incidents from the past 12 months, regulatory databases such as HIPAA Breach Portal and FinCEN, SEC's EDGAR system, and CAIQ responses. When no data is found, the agent documents the absence of information in the summary.

SAFE Public Records AI Agent FAQ

Common questions about SAFE Public Records AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAFE Public Records AI Agent is AI agent that collects and analyzes public records for vendor risk assessment developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →