SAFE Public Records AI Agent
SAFE Public Records AI Agent
SAFE Public Records AI Agent Description
SAFE Public Records AI Agent is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that automates the collection and analysis of publicly available vendor information. The agent scans multiple public data sources including SEC filings, breach portals, trust centers, privacy policies, security and legal documents, and other public records based on vendor domain and name. The agent performs entity categorization and de-duplication of collected data, automatically fills risk questionnaires based on findings, and categorizes information into evidence, compliance, and informational categories. It detects changes across versions of public disclosures and alerts users when significant updates are found, such as newly disclosed breaches or updated compliance certifications. Users can review scan results and accept or reject individual data points before they are saved to a vendor's profile. The system maintains transparency by providing direct source links for all findings. Scan frequency can be configured for monthly, quarterly, or continuous monitoring. The agent searches sources including company trust centers, privacy and security policies, recent 8K filings, cybersecurity incidents from the past 12 months, regulatory databases such as HIPAA Breach Portal and FinCEN, SEC's EDGAR system, and CAIQ responses. When no data is found, the agent documents the absence of information in the summary.
SAFE Public Records AI Agent FAQ
SAFE Public Records AI Agent is AI agent that collects and analyzes public records for vendor risk assessment developed by Safe Security.
