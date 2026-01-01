SAFE Intake Form AI Agent Logo

SAFE Intake Form AI Agent

AI agent that automates vendor intake form parsing for TPRM onboarding

GRC
Commercial
SAFE Intake Form AI Agent Description

SAFE KickstartR is an AI-powered intake form processing agent designed for third-party risk management (TPRM) vendor onboarding. The tool automates the parsing and structuring of vendor intake forms to accelerate the onboarding process. The agent uses a large language model to intelligently parse intake forms and extract key vendor information including vendor name, primary domain, contact email, employee count, and revenue. It handles both free-text and structured inputs through pattern recognition and natural language understanding capabilities. KickstartR automatically generates a structured General Information Set from diverse intake form formats, reducing manual data entry and processing time. The tool addresses challenges related to inconsistent data that can prevent proper vendor tiering, scoring, and workflow triggering. By structuring metadata automatically, it enables risk profiling to begin immediately without manual data cleaning. The agent operates within a secure, privacy-compliant framework adhering to data protection regulations such as GDPR and SOC 2. It includes audit logging and accesses only information required for its function. The tool can integrate with GRC tools, ticketing systems, collaboration platforms, and security solutions via APIs or native connectors. KickstartR is part of SAFE's broader TPRM platform and works alongside other AI agents to support vendor risk management workflows.

SAFE Intake Form AI Agent is AI agent that automates vendor intake form parsing for TPRM onboarding developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

