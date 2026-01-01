SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent Description

ContractFX is an AI-powered contract intelligence agent designed to automate the review and analysis of third-party contracts. The tool processes Master Service Agreements (MSAs) in PDF or Word format and generates structured summaries that identify key risks across multiple domains. The agent uses natural language processing to scan legal documents and extract metadata, identifying risk indicators related to indemnification, financial obligations, compliance requirements, legal terms, cyber requirements, and critical contract terms. It compares contract content against user-defined policies and highlights missing clauses, vague language, or deviations from standard expectations. ContractFX provides analysis outputs that include a pros and cons list for stakeholder communication, detailed structured summaries for quick reference, and annotated contract excerpts with highlighted source text. The tool flags language that deviates from preferred risk postures or contractual standards, including breach notification timelines and data handling obligations. The agent is part of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform and reduces contract review time from over 8 hours to approximately 45 seconds per contract. It does not analyze standalone Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs).