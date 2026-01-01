SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent Logo

SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent

AI agent that automates contract review and risk analysis for TPRM

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent Description

ContractFX is an AI-powered contract intelligence agent designed to automate the review and analysis of third-party contracts. The tool processes Master Service Agreements (MSAs) in PDF or Word format and generates structured summaries that identify key risks across multiple domains. The agent uses natural language processing to scan legal documents and extract metadata, identifying risk indicators related to indemnification, financial obligations, compliance requirements, legal terms, cyber requirements, and critical contract terms. It compares contract content against user-defined policies and highlights missing clauses, vague language, or deviations from standard expectations. ContractFX provides analysis outputs that include a pros and cons list for stakeholder communication, detailed structured summaries for quick reference, and annotated contract excerpts with highlighted source text. The tool flags language that deviates from preferred risk postures or contractual standards, including breach notification timelines and data handling obligations. The agent is part of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform and reduces contract review time from over 8 hours to approximately 45 seconds per contract. It does not analyze standalone Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs).

SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent FAQ

Common questions about SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAFE Contract Intelligence AI Agent is AI agent that automates contract review and risk analysis for TPRM developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →