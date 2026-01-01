SAFE Communication AI Agent Description

CommX is an AI-powered communication agent designed for third-party risk management (TPRM) workflows. The agent automates vendor communication by sending emails and follow-ups when triggered by specific events such as flagged questionnaire responses, manual reviewer requests for clarification, or lack of vendor activity within defined SLA periods. The agent crafts messages tailored to specific gaps in questionnaires and adjusts tone and urgency based on business relationship type and risk level. It monitors vendor activity and sends automated reminders when no response is received. The system tracks communication and response status within SLA deadlines and escalates internally for unanswered, overdue, or critical pending items. CommX maintains an end-to-end timeline with timestamps and status updates for all vendor communications. Messages can be sent via email or secure third-party portals. The agent integrates with other SAFE AI agents including the Questionnaire Analyzer and Auto-Fill Agent to create an automated TPRM workflow. The product is part of SAFE's self-driving TPRM platform and aims to reduce the time spent on vendor email management from over 60 minutes per vendor to under 30 seconds.