SAFE Balbix Description

SAFE (formerly SAFE Balbix after acquiring Balbix) is a cyber risk management platform that combines three primary capabilities: Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). The platform uses agentic AI to automate cyber risk management processes. The CRQ component quantifies and manages strategic cyber risks aligned to business goals. The CTEM module addresses exposure risk across enterprise assets. The TPRM solution provides autonomous vendor risk management capabilities. SAFE integrates security data, threat intelligence, and open standards to deliver risk assessments and management workflows. The platform is designed to help organizations shift from reactive to proactive cyber risk management by providing visibility into enterprise, third-party, and AI-related risks. The solution includes features for asset discovery, vulnerability management, risk prioritization, and compliance management. It provides dashboards and reporting capabilities for communicating cyber risk to business stakeholders. The platform was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions in Q2 2025. SAFE serves enterprise customers across various industries including healthcare, hospitality, and government sectors.