SAFE Balbix Description
SAFE (formerly SAFE Balbix after acquiring Balbix) is a cyber risk management platform that combines three primary capabilities: Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). The platform uses agentic AI to automate cyber risk management processes. The CRQ component quantifies and manages strategic cyber risks aligned to business goals. The CTEM module addresses exposure risk across enterprise assets. The TPRM solution provides autonomous vendor risk management capabilities. SAFE integrates security data, threat intelligence, and open standards to deliver risk assessments and management workflows. The platform is designed to help organizations shift from reactive to proactive cyber risk management by providing visibility into enterprise, third-party, and AI-related risks. The solution includes features for asset discovery, vulnerability management, risk prioritization, and compliance management. It provides dashboards and reporting capabilities for communicating cyber risk to business stakeholders. The platform was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions in Q2 2025. SAFE serves enterprise customers across various industries including healthcare, hospitality, and government sectors.
SAFE Balbix FAQ
Common questions about SAFE Balbix including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SAFE Balbix is AI-native platform for cyber risk quantification, exposure & vendor mgmt. developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Compliance.
