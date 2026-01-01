SAFE Auto-Discovery AI Agent Description

SAFE Auto-Discovery AI Agent (ShadowSeeker) is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management platform that automatically identifies and catalogs shadow third-party relationships within an organization. The agent discovers third-party associations by analyzing multiple data sources including WHOIS records, DNS configurations, SSL certificates, connected applications, servers, JavaScript trackers, email infrastructure, public metadata, and subdomain mappings. The agent can be triggered through scheduled scans, manual UI actions, or API calls. It analyzes access patterns, usage metadata, and system references to identify potential third-party relationships. Discovered entities are compared against existing third-party inventory to identify gaps. Each discovered entity includes the source of discovery and rationale for inclusion. Unregistered or unknown third parties are flagged for internal review. Discovered third parties appear in a review list with timestamps, source information, and rationale. Risk teams can review these entries and add relevant ones to the official third-party inventory. The agent integrates with identity providers, ITSM tools, and cloud platforms to perform discovery operations. The product reduces vendor discovery time from 4-6 hours per vendor to under 10 seconds per vendor according to the company's claims. It addresses challenges related to incomplete visibility across internal systems, manual inventory maintenance, and fragmented data collection.