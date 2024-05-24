ReversingLabs Spectra Assure
Binary analysis platform for software supply chain security and threat detection
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Description
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure is a software supply chain security platform that uses binary analysis to identify threats and risks in software components. The platform analyzes first-party, open-source, and commercial software components to detect malware, secrets, tampering, and other security issues that traditional vulnerability-focused tools may miss. The platform leverages a threat repository containing over 422 billion samples to provide threat intelligence and malware analysis capabilities. It performs static binary analysis on files and software packages to identify malicious components before release or deployment. Spectra Assure integrates into software development workflows and can analyze containers and release packages. The platform provides analysis capabilities for organizations purchasing and deploying third-party software, supporting vendor application security testing and third-party risk management. The solution includes multiple components: Spectra Assure for software supply chain security, Spectra Intelligence for file and network threat intelligence, Spectra Detect for enterprise-scale file analysis capable of processing millions of files per day, and Spectra Analyze for private malware analysis with static and dynamic analysis capabilities. The platform generates software bill of materials (SBOM) data and provides visibility into software components across the development lifecycle. It aims to reduce false positives through binary analysis and supports security operations teams with threat hunting and incident response capabilities.
