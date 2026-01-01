Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services
Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services
Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services Description
Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services provides adversary simulation testing to evaluate an organization's security defenses against real-world threats. The service combines multiple attack vectors including physical security testing, social engineering, network exploitation, and cloud attacks. The service follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework to structure assessments using current tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by threat actors. Testing methodology includes intelligence gathering through open-source intelligence (OSINT) and reconnaissance, network exploitation with lateral movement capabilities, social engineering campaigns (phishing, vishing, smishing, and in-person impersonation), physical penetration testing (badge cloning, tailgating, lock bypass), and cloud and network exploitation. The service emphasizes stealth and evasion techniques to test security operations center detection capabilities. Testing includes privilege escalation, password cracking using multi-GPU Hashcat, and controlled data exfiltration demonstrations. All operations are conducted by penetration testers and documented to show actual attack paths. Results are delivered through the Raxis One platform, which provides real-time visibility into assessment progress, risk details, and remediation strategies. The service is designed to test both technical controls and human response capabilities, with customized scenarios targeting specific organizational assets and personnel.
Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services FAQ
Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services is Red team penetration testing services simulating real-world attacks developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Breach Simulation, Data Exfiltration, MITRE Attack.
