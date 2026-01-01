Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services Logo

Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services

Red team penetration testing services simulating real-world attacks

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services Description

Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services provides adversary simulation testing to evaluate an organization's security defenses against real-world threats. The service combines multiple attack vectors including physical security testing, social engineering, network exploitation, and cloud attacks. The service follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework to structure assessments using current tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by threat actors. Testing methodology includes intelligence gathering through open-source intelligence (OSINT) and reconnaissance, network exploitation with lateral movement capabilities, social engineering campaigns (phishing, vishing, smishing, and in-person impersonation), physical penetration testing (badge cloning, tailgating, lock bypass), and cloud and network exploitation. The service emphasizes stealth and evasion techniques to test security operations center detection capabilities. Testing includes privilege escalation, password cracking using multi-GPU Hashcat, and controlled data exfiltration demonstrations. All operations are conducted by penetration testers and documented to show actual attack paths. Results are delivered through the Raxis One platform, which provides real-time visibility into assessment progress, risk details, and remediation strategies. The service is designed to test both technical controls and human response capabilities, with customized scenarios targeting specific organizational assets and personnel.

Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services FAQ

Common questions about Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Raxis Red Team Penetration Testing Services is Red team penetration testing services simulating real-world attacks developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Breach Simulation, Data Exfiltration, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →