Raxis API Penetration Testing Services provides professional security testing for application programming interfaces across multiple architectures and protocols. The service tests REST/RESTful, GraphQL, SOAP, gRPC, WebSocket, mobile backend, internal/private, legacy/custom, database, serverless, and webhook APIs. The testing methodology includes scoping and reconnaissance to map API endpoints and architecture, authentication and authorization testing to identify weak token generation and privilege escalation vulnerabilities, input validation testing for injection attacks, exploitation with proof of concept demonstrations, rate limiting and abuse prevention testing, and comprehensive reporting with remediation guidance. The service identifies vulnerabilities such as insecure authentication mechanisms, improper input validation, misconfigured endpoints, broken authentication, parameter tampering, SQL/NoSQL injection, command injection, and authorization bypass issues. Testing covers OAuth, JWT, API keys, multifactor authentication, and various authentication methods. Raxis delivers detailed reports that categorize vulnerabilities by severity (critical, high, medium) with proof of concept exploits and remediation steps. The service includes retesting after fixes are implemented to validate that vulnerabilities have been resolved. Testing aims to support compliance with PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements.
