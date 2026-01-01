Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Logo

Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation

Breach and attack simulation service for testing security controls

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Description

ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation is a managed service that simulates real-world cyberattacks to test and validate organizational security controls. The service conducts attack simulations using custom scenarios tailored to specific business contexts, including malware, phishing, and ransomware threats. The platform performs MITRE ATT&CK technique simulations covering tactics from credential theft to data exfiltration. It includes vulnerability assessment capabilities to identify and address security weaknesses before exploitation. Red Team evaluations are conducted by cybersecurity experts who adopt adversarial roles to test defense mechanisms. ProBAS provides real-time feedback and comprehensive reporting following simulations, delivering actionable insights and mitigation strategies. The service includes end-user training focused on enhancing team readiness against sophisticated cyberattacks aligned with MITRE-style tactics. The solution supports compliance assurance by providing security assessments and reporting aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements. Attack simulations mirror actual cyber-attack scenarios to provide security teams with practical experience under realistic conditions. ProBAS integrates with other Proficio services including ProSOC MDR offerings for Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk platforms.

Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation FAQ

Common questions about Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation is Breach and attack simulation service for testing security controls developed by Proficio. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →