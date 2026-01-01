Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Description

ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation is a managed service that simulates real-world cyberattacks to test and validate organizational security controls. The service conducts attack simulations using custom scenarios tailored to specific business contexts, including malware, phishing, and ransomware threats. The platform performs MITRE ATT&CK technique simulations covering tactics from credential theft to data exfiltration. It includes vulnerability assessment capabilities to identify and address security weaknesses before exploitation. Red Team evaluations are conducted by cybersecurity experts who adopt adversarial roles to test defense mechanisms. ProBAS provides real-time feedback and comprehensive reporting following simulations, delivering actionable insights and mitigation strategies. The service includes end-user training focused on enhancing team readiness against sophisticated cyberattacks aligned with MITRE-style tactics. The solution supports compliance assurance by providing security assessments and reporting aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements. Attack simulations mirror actual cyber-attack scenarios to provide security teams with practical experience under realistic conditions. ProBAS integrates with other Proficio services including ProSOC MDR offerings for Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk platforms.