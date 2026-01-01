Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation
Breach and attack simulation service for testing security controls
Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation
Breach and attack simulation service for testing security controls
Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Description
ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation is a managed service that simulates real-world cyberattacks to test and validate organizational security controls. The service conducts attack simulations using custom scenarios tailored to specific business contexts, including malware, phishing, and ransomware threats. The platform performs MITRE ATT&CK technique simulations covering tactics from credential theft to data exfiltration. It includes vulnerability assessment capabilities to identify and address security weaknesses before exploitation. Red Team evaluations are conducted by cybersecurity experts who adopt adversarial roles to test defense mechanisms. ProBAS provides real-time feedback and comprehensive reporting following simulations, delivering actionable insights and mitigation strategies. The service includes end-user training focused on enhancing team readiness against sophisticated cyberattacks aligned with MITRE-style tactics. The solution supports compliance assurance by providing security assessments and reporting aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements. Attack simulations mirror actual cyber-attack scenarios to provide security teams with practical experience under realistic conditions. ProBAS integrates with other Proficio services including ProSOC MDR offerings for Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk platforms.
Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation FAQ
Common questions about Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proficio ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation is Breach and attack simulation service for testing security controls developed by Proficio. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership