ALTERNATIVES

StaDynA 0 ( 0 ) StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features. Specialized Security Free static-analysisapp-securitydynamic-analysis

GRFICSv2 0 ( 0 ) A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation. Specialized Security Free network-securityvirtualizationindustrial-control-systemsvmics

Swordphish 0 ( 0 ) A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails. Specialized Security Free incident-responsephishingsecurity-educationsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness