StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
Geneva is a novel experimental genetic algorithm that evolves packet-manipulation-based censorship evasion strategies against nation-state level censors. It automates the discovery of censorship evasion strategies and has discovered new ways of circumventing censorship in various countries.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.