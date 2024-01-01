Prompt(1) to Win

Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
A simple text viewer that allows you to view and interact with the output of a Prompt(1) session. Features: * View output of a Prompt(1) session * Interact with the output using keyboard commands Note: This tool is designed for use with Prompt(1) sessions, and may not work with other types of output.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.
High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.