Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Description

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud is an application security platform designed for cloud-native environments. The platform provides security coverage across the application lifecycle, from development through production. The solution includes Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) capabilities that consolidate visibility into a single risk, policy, and automation engine. It enables context-aware security policies across the entire application lifecycle. The platform offers Software Supply Chain Security features that provide visibility and control over engineering ecosystems, govern pipeline tool usage and risk, manage Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), and ensure secure deployments. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security capabilities include developer-first security with runtime tracing to fix misconfigurations at the source. Software Composition Analysis (SCA) addresses open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance issues with developer integrations and context-aware prioritization. Secrets Security functionality detects, prioritizes, and eliminates credential exposure. The platform supports third-party tool ingestion for centralized visibility and risk prioritization based on runtime and application context. The solution aims to address challenges where shift-left approaches identify issues but fail to prevent them, and where remediation backlogs grow as only approximately 10% of vulnerabilities in production are remediated monthly.