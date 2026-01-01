OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) Logo

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud)

Cloud-based threat intel platform using ML and global sensors for real-time detection

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) Description

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that uses machine learning and data collected from millions of global endpoints through a sensor network. The platform provides real-time threat detection and blocking capabilities across multiple threat vectors. The solution offers several specialized services including web classification and reputation for URL analysis, IP reputation for blocking malicious traffic, real-time anti-phishing detection for zero-hour attacks, streaming malware detection for polymorphic threats, file reputation analysis, and cloud service intelligence for managing cloud application risks. The platform correlates data from millions of endpoints, networks, and sensors to provide contextual threat analysis. It maps relationships between URLs, IP addresses, files, and applications to identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities. The cloud-based infrastructure enables continuous updates to defend against rapidly evolving threats including malware, phishing, and ransomware. Integration options include SDKs and APIs for deployment into existing security infrastructure. The platform is designed for OEM partners and service providers to integrate threat intelligence capabilities into their product offerings. Services include reputation scoring, risk assessments, and classification across billions of URLs and IP addresses.

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) is Cloud-based threat intel platform using ML and global sensors for real-time detection developed by OpenText. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Machine Learning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →