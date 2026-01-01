OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) Description

OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that uses machine learning and data collected from millions of global endpoints through a sensor network. The platform provides real-time threat detection and blocking capabilities across multiple threat vectors. The solution offers several specialized services including web classification and reputation for URL analysis, IP reputation for blocking malicious traffic, real-time anti-phishing detection for zero-hour attacks, streaming malware detection for polymorphic threats, file reputation analysis, and cloud service intelligence for managing cloud application risks. The platform correlates data from millions of endpoints, networks, and sensors to provide contextual threat analysis. It maps relationships between URLs, IP addresses, files, and applications to identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities. The cloud-based infrastructure enables continuous updates to defend against rapidly evolving threats including malware, phishing, and ransomware. Integration options include SDKs and APIs for deployment into existing security infrastructure. The platform is designed for OEM partners and service providers to integrate threat intelligence capabilities into their product offerings. Services include reputation scoring, risk assessments, and classification across billions of URLs and IP addresses.