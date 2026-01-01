OpenText Privileged Access Manager
OpenText Privileged Access Manager
OpenText Privileged Access Manager Description
OpenText Privileged Access Manager (formerly NetIQ) is a privileged access management solution that eliminates the need to distribute root-account credentials to administrative staff. The product delegates administrative access using centralized policies configured to allow or deny user activity based on a "who, what, where, when" model that examines user name, typed command, host name, and time. The solution provides granular control over access rights through ActiveView, enabling role and responsibility-based privileges. It monitors activity through the entire privileged identity lifecycle and includes built-in workflow automation for privileged account management tasks. Key capabilities include an enterprise credential vault for safeguarding credentials, privileged account monitoring for users, tools, and applications within databases, and risk profiling to identify high-risk users. The product supports flexible deployment on both Windows and Linux systems with agent-based and agentless options. The platform offers real-time threat detection, automated alerting, and detailed audit trails for tracking privileged account activities. It automates provisioning, de-provisioning, and credential rotation processes. Access is granted based on roles, contexts, and risk levels through granular policy definitions. The solution integrates with existing IT systems and provides a scalable architecture to support enterprise environments.
