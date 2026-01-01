OpenText Information Assurance Description

OpenText Information Assurance is an electronically stored information (ESI) collection and preservation platform designed for eDiscovery, legal investigations, and regulatory compliance. The product enables organizations to identify, collect, and preserve digital evidence from endpoints, servers, and cloud applications. The platform supports forensic data collection workflows with automation capabilities and template-based processes. It collects data from cloud platforms including Microsoft Teams and Slack while maintaining file structure and metadata integrity. The solution provides legal hold management functionality to notify custodians and manage preservation requirements. Pre-collection scoping tools allow organizations to identify relevant data before collection to reduce overcollection and associated costs. The platform supports forensic data preservation using legally accepted formats such as LEF and E01. Chain of custody logging maintains detailed records of every collection action throughout the evidence handling process. The web-based interface provides scalability for reviewing large volumes of evidence. API-based workflow integration enables automated case creation, custodian management, and collection job execution across multiple custodians. The platform addresses use cases including litigation discovery, regulatory compliance inquiries, and internal investigations related to HR, ethics, or intellectual property matters. Additional capabilities are available through add-on products for mobile device investigations and endpoint forensics. Deployment options include private cloud and managed services configurations.