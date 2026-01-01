OpenText Endpoint Investigator Logo

OpenText Endpoint Investigator

Enterprise digital forensics tool for remote endpoint data collection & analysis

OpenText Endpoint Investigator Description

OpenText Endpoint Investigator is a digital forensics tool designed for corporate forensic investigations and incident response. The solution enables remote data collection across enterprise endpoints with agentless acquisition capabilities. The platform supports forensic investigations into cybersecurity incidents including malware infections, ransomware, data breaches, and insider threats. It provides capabilities for collecting digital evidence from endpoints while maintaining forensic soundness for legal and regulatory purposes. The tool features a web-based interface for collaborative investigations and can scale to over 1,000,000 endpoints. It automatically identifies and deploys appropriate collection methods based on specified data requirements from each endpoint. The solution supports both Windows and macOS environments through a universal agent. Investigators can identify forensic artifacts such as pictures, chats, and browser histories using artifact-based cataloging and keyword search functionality. The platform includes automated agent deployment with endpoint check-ins every five minutes and provides an enterprise dashboard for visibility into agent deployment status. The solution offers collection APIs for automating evidence collection tasks including snapshots, file collections, memory capture, and timeline generation. It integrates threat intelligence capabilities to help prioritize known malicious items during investigations. OpenText Endpoint Investigator is deployed as on-premises software and supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOX.

OpenText Endpoint Investigator is Enterprise digital forensics tool for remote endpoint data collection & analysis developed by OpenText. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

