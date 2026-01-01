OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator
AI-powered threat detection platform using ML models for rapid deployment
OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator
AI-powered threat detection platform using ML models for rapid deployment
OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator Description
OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator is an AI-based threat detection platform that uses machine learning to identify and classify cyberthreats. The platform employs unsupervised machine learning models that automatically and continuously learn from security data without requiring human supervision or labeled examples. The system analyzes billions of security events to detect behavior-based patterns and attributes. It can deploy new threat detection models within hours to respond to emerging threats, compared to traditional approaches that may take weeks or months. The platform focuses on behavioral threat hunting by tracking and correlating security events across multiple sources. It uses advanced analytics to identify potential threats with context, enabling security teams to make informed decisions. The threat detection approach combines pattern recognition with automated analysis, integrating data from various sources to identify anomalies and potential security incidents. The unsupervised learning capability allows the system to discover data-based patterns and insights without requiring pre-defined threat signatures. The platform is designed to improve security operations efficiency by automating threat identification processes that traditionally rely on threshold-driven detection and manual hypothesis testing by security teams.
OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator FAQ
Common questions about OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator is AI-powered threat detection platform using ML models for rapid deployment developed by OpenText. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership