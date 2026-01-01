Novacoast Advisory Services
Novacoast Advisory Services
Novacoast Advisory Services Description
Novacoast Advisory Services provides cybersecurity consulting focused on balancing people, process, and technology to achieve organizational efficiency. The service offers virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) capabilities, including strategic roadmap development, security posture improvement, and permanent CISO recruitment and training. The regulatory compliance component guides organizations through frameworks including PCI-DSS with over 300 technical controls and CMMC certification for defense industrial base contractors. The service includes Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) support for payment card industry compliance. Policy and standards development services address gaps in organizational security documentation. Assessment offerings include continuous monitoring program evaluation across SIEM, MDR, and XDR implementations using MITRE and NIST frameworks, comprehensive cybersecurity program assessments with risk registers and prioritization, Microsoft Office 365 security assessments covering tenant configuration, licensing, identity, endpoints, applications and analytics, and SOC 2 readiness assessments focused on scope, assessment, and remediation. Staffing services provide Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) professionals to augment existing teams or establish new GRC programs. The service aims to provide visibility into security posture, identify improvement areas, and support compliance requirements.
