NordLayer Threat Protection Logo

NordLayer Threat Protection

Business VPN with threat protection, DNS filtering, and malware detection

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NordLayer Threat Protection Description

NordLayer Threat Protection is a network security solution that provides multiple layers of protection for business networks and remote teams. The platform includes DNS filtering to block access to malicious domains and phishing sites, download protection that scans files in real-time during the download process to detect and remove malware, web protection (ThreatBlock) that blocks access to flagged malicious websites, and an application blocker that restricts usage of specific applications, ports, and protocols on employee devices. The solution operates through automated protection mechanisms that continuously scan network traffic and analyze files using threat intelligence. It supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies by securing personal devices connecting to the network without requiring additional software installation. The platform provides centralized management through a control panel where administrators can configure security policies, view threat reports, and monitor malware statistics. NordLayer Threat Protection is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS by blocking unapproved content and securing data downloads. The solution aims to reduce human error and maintain business continuity by automating security tasks across DNS, download, and application levels for both on-premise and remote workforce environments.

NordLayer Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about NordLayer Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NordLayer Threat Protection is Business VPN with threat protection, DNS filtering, and malware detection developed by NordLayer. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →