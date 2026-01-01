NordLayer Threat Protection
NordLayer Threat Protection
NordLayer Threat Protection Description
NordLayer Threat Protection is a network security solution that provides multiple layers of protection for business networks and remote teams. The platform includes DNS filtering to block access to malicious domains and phishing sites, download protection that scans files in real-time during the download process to detect and remove malware, web protection (ThreatBlock) that blocks access to flagged malicious websites, and an application blocker that restricts usage of specific applications, ports, and protocols on employee devices. The solution operates through automated protection mechanisms that continuously scan network traffic and analyze files using threat intelligence. It supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies by securing personal devices connecting to the network without requiring additional software installation. The platform provides centralized management through a control panel where administrators can configure security policies, view threat reports, and monitor malware statistics. NordLayer Threat Protection is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS by blocking unapproved content and securing data downloads. The solution aims to reduce human error and maintain business continuity by automating security tasks across DNS, download, and application levels for both on-premise and remote workforce environments.
NordLayer Threat Protection FAQ
Common questions about NordLayer Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
