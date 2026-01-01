MX Layer Email Archiving
Cloud-based email archiving for compliance, eDiscovery, and data retention
MX Layer Email Archiving
Cloud-based email archiving for compliance, eDiscovery, and data retention
MX Layer Email Archiving Description
MX Layer Email Archiving is a cloud-based email archiving solution that captures, stores, and manages business email communications. The service preserves emails and attachments in their original form through direct source capture from email platforms. The solution stores archived data in a secure, searchable central repository that serves as a centralized hub for email content. It includes regulatory compliance features designed to help organizations meet legal and regulatory requirements for email retention. The platform provides eDiscovery tools that enable users to search and retrieve archived emails. It incorporates data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to identify and prevent the sharing of sensitive information within email communications. MX Layer Email Archiving retains deleted emails indefinitely unless users perform specific deletion actions. The service automatically archives incoming and outgoing emails upon activation. The archived communications remain accessible during disruptions or disasters to support business continuity and disaster recovery efforts. The solution is designed to optimize storage costs while maintaining archiving capabilities. Organizations can access the archived repository for data retrieval, monitoring, and compliance auditing purposes.
MX Layer Email Archiving FAQ
Common questions about MX Layer Email Archiving including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MX Layer Email Archiving is Cloud-based email archiving for compliance, eDiscovery, and data retention developed by MX Layer. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Archive, Business Continuity, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership