MX Layer Email Archiving Description

MX Layer Email Archiving is a cloud-based email archiving solution that captures, stores, and manages business email communications. The service preserves emails and attachments in their original form through direct source capture from email platforms. The solution stores archived data in a secure, searchable central repository that serves as a centralized hub for email content. It includes regulatory compliance features designed to help organizations meet legal and regulatory requirements for email retention. The platform provides eDiscovery tools that enable users to search and retrieve archived emails. It incorporates data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to identify and prevent the sharing of sensitive information within email communications. MX Layer Email Archiving retains deleted emails indefinitely unless users perform specific deletion actions. The service automatically archives incoming and outgoing emails upon activation. The archived communications remain accessible during disruptions or disasters to support business continuity and disaster recovery efforts. The solution is designed to optimize storage costs while maintaining archiving capabilities. Organizations can access the archived repository for data retrieval, monitoring, and compliance auditing purposes.