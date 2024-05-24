Mead Vulnerability Assessment (VA) & Management (VM) Description

Mead Vulnerability Assessment (VA) & Management (VM) is a service that evaluates an organization's security posture through systematic vulnerability identification and management. The service performs assessments on both external perimeters (appliances and services exposed to the Internet) and internal perimeters (on-premise or via virtual machine on local infrastructure and internal network services). The assessment process includes simulating various attack scenarios to identify potential attack vectors that could lead to system compromise. The service also scans IT assets for software updates, installed patches, and other security configurations. All identified vulnerabilities are reviewed by Mead's Cybersecurity Specialist Team to eliminate false positives, investigate findings in depth, and detect previously unidentified security gaps. The vulnerabilities are classified based on severity levels. The Vulnerability Management component provides continuous vulnerability scanning to maintain ongoing security improvements rather than point-in-time assessments. New applications and devices introduced over time are inventoried and assessed. This continuous approach aims to reduce organizational risk levels through persistent monitoring and management of security vulnerabilities across the IT infrastructure.