Mandiant Cybersecurity Consulting provides professional services across incident response, strategic readiness, technical assurance, and cybersecurity transformation. The service portfolio includes incident response with 2-hour response times through the Mandiant Retainer program, crisis communication services, and compromise assessments to detect past or ongoing intrusions. Strategic readiness services cover cyber risk management, tabletop exercises, cyber defense assessments, and environment recovery planning. The offering includes Mandiant Academy training programs with on-demand courses, instructor-led classes, certification programs, and hands-on exercises in the ThreatSpace cyber range. Technical assurance services provide red team assessments that emulate sophisticated adversaries, cloud architecture assessments for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, and offensive security testing. The consulting practice offers cybersecurity transformation services including Google SecOps platform integration and optimization, executive cybersecurity services for translating security into business risk language, and cyber defense center development. Services address M&A due diligence, supply chain attacks, insider threats, and security program maturity. The consulting team combines incident response experience with threat intelligence to deliver compromise assessments, penetration testing, and security capability evaluations across enterprise environments.

Mandiant Cybersecurity Consulting is Cybersecurity consulting services covering IR, risk mgmt, and defense ops developed by Mandiant.

