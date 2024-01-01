InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired is a career platform designed for cybersecurity professionals that provides automated job application assistance. The platform utilizes AI agents to analyze resumes and job descriptions, generating tailored application materials including: - Customized resumes and cover letters - Company-specific insights - Interview preparation materials - Skills gap analysis - Career level assessments The service focuses on optimizing application materials for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) while providing detailed company research and technical environment analysis for job seekers in the cybersecurity field. The platform offers pay-per-use pricing model for generating application packages, with options ranging from single to multiple applications.

