Grafana Labs Grafana Cloud Description

Grafana Cloud is a fully managed observability platform that provides unified monitoring across metrics, logs, traces, and profiles. The platform offers visualization through dashboards and includes alerting capabilities with context-rich notifications enriched by a knowledge graph of systems. The service includes AI-assisted onboarding and workflows to accelerate initial setup and deployment. Adaptive Telemetry functionality automatically manages data volume by amplifying relevant signals while reducing noise, with reported savings of 35-50% across telemetry data types. The platform supports OpenTelemetry standards and provides integration capabilities with existing tools and data sources through plugins. It offers three pricing tiers: a free tier with 10k metrics, 50GB logs/traces/profiles, 14-day retention, and 3 active users; a Pro tier with usage-based pricing starting at $19/month; and an Enterprise tier starting at $25,000/year with custom retention and deployment options. Grafana Cloud includes incident response capabilities with alert routing that filters false positives. The platform provides enterprise-grade security with SOC 2, GDPR, and PCI compliance, with FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 authorization available through Grafana Federal Cloud. Support options range from community support in the free tier to premium support with SLAs in enterprise plans. The service offers deployment flexibility including public cloud, federal cloud, and bring-your-own-cloud options for enterprise customers.