Goldphish Cybersecurity Training is a cloud-based security awareness training platform designed to address human-related cybersecurity risks. The platform provides simulated phishing campaigns to train employees to identify, avoid, and report phishing emails. The training content uses micro-learning modules that are accessible from any device through a web portal. The platform includes automated scheduling capabilities that allow administrators to configure training campaigns for an entire year. It sends automated reminders to users to complete assigned training. The platform provides reporting and analytics features to track learner activity and campaign performance. Administrators can monitor employee behavior patterns and generate detailed performance reports. The system supports multiple languages for both training content and email templates. Goldphish includes compliance-focused courses designed to meet regulatory requirements. The platform operates on a single all-inclusive pricing plan without complex licensing structures. It requires no installation and is configured entirely through the cloud. The platform supports unlimited training campaigns and allows customization of training content to match organizational needs.

