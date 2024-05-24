Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar
Report tracking global cyber policy developments and regulatory changes
Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar
Report tracking global cyber policy developments and regulatory changes
Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar Description
Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar is a report publication that tracks and analyzes global cyber policy developments, regulatory changes, and legislative initiatives affecting cybersecurity. The report is produced by Fox-IT, a global cybersecurity company that provides services to corporations and governments. The report serves as an intelligence resource for organizations seeking to understand the evolving cyber policy landscape across different jurisdictions. It provides insights into regulatory trends, compliance requirements, and policy shifts that impact cybersecurity operations and risk management. Fox-IT operates as part of NCC Group and maintains various certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, CREST, CBEST, and TISAX. The company offers a range of cybersecurity capabilities including assessment and advisory services, detection and response, compliance support, security training through Fox-IT Academy, and remediation services. The Global Cyber Policy Radar report is available through the Fox-IT website and represents one component of the company's broader threat intelligence and advisory offerings. The report format allows security professionals, compliance teams, and risk managers to stay informed about regulatory developments that may affect their security programs and compliance obligations.
Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar FAQ
Common questions about Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar is Report tracking global cyber policy developments and regulatory changes developed by Fox-IT. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Governance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox