Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar Description

Fox-IT Global Cyber Policy Radar is a report publication that tracks and analyzes global cyber policy developments, regulatory changes, and legislative initiatives affecting cybersecurity. The report is produced by Fox-IT, a global cybersecurity company that provides services to corporations and governments. The report serves as an intelligence resource for organizations seeking to understand the evolving cyber policy landscape across different jurisdictions. It provides insights into regulatory trends, compliance requirements, and policy shifts that impact cybersecurity operations and risk management. Fox-IT operates as part of NCC Group and maintains various certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, CREST, CBEST, and TISAX. The company offers a range of cybersecurity capabilities including assessment and advisory services, detection and response, compliance support, security training through Fox-IT Academy, and remediation services. The Global Cyber Policy Radar report is available through the Fox-IT website and represents one component of the company's broader threat intelligence and advisory offerings. The report format allows security professionals, compliance teams, and risk managers to stay informed about regulatory developments that may affect their security programs and compliance obligations.