IT audit and compliance tool with agentless mapping and automated assessments
Faddom Compliance and IT Audit is a compliance management platform designed to automate IT audit processes and maintain regulatory compliance. The tool provides real-time visibility into IT infrastructure, including servers, connections, and user interactions through application dependency mapping. The platform operates using an agentless architecture that deploys in minutes without requiring software installation on target systems. It functions with read-only permissions and can operate in offline or air-gapped environments, making it suitable for isolated network segments. Faddom performs continuous automated compliance assessments to identify gaps and vulnerabilities in IT environments. The tool maintains consistently updated documentation to support accurate reporting and regulatory alignment. It includes change management capabilities that allow organizations to assess the impact of changes before implementation. The platform supports multiple regulatory frameworks including DORA, NIS2, and HIPAA. It provides application mapping functionality that extends beyond compliance to support broader IT operations and risk management activities. The tool is designed for dynamic and hybrid IT environments, offering infrastructure discovery and dependency mapping capabilities. Organizations can use it to manage ongoing audit requests and generate compliance reports based on current infrastructure state.
Faddom Compliance and IT Audit is IT audit and compliance tool with agentless mapping and automated assessments developed by Faddom. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with NIST, Security Policy.
