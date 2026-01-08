Exterro Review
E-discovery document review platform with AI-powered analysis and automation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Exterro Review Description
Exterro Review is an e-discovery document review platform designed to accelerate legal document review projects. The platform integrates with Early Case Assessment, Collections, and Production modules to provide an end-to-end e-discovery workflow. The platform features a single-instance architecture that stores each document once regardless of how many legal matters it is involved in, reducing data storage costs and eliminating redundant data. This architecture is certified under SOC II, FedRAMP, and HiTrust standards. Key capabilities include pre-collection insight that allows review to start before collections are complete, with integrations to over 50 data sources for viewing and analyzing data in place. The platform applies pre-configured queries during processing to auto-classify documents meeting specific criteria, including potentially privileged content and sensitive information such as social security numbers, phone numbers, and credit card numbers. Exterro Review includes Contextual Insights to expose relationships between custodians and content both pre- and post-collection. Smart Labeling uses AI to observe how users apply labels to sample sets and then applies labels to larger document pools. Smart Summarization provides AI-created document summaries, translations, and video and audio transcriptions. The platform offers automated batching and configurable workflows for collaboration with contract reviewers and outside counsel. It builds privilege logs automatically as reviews progress and allows reuse of work product across matters, with privilege labels, redaction labels, and content tags persisting across different matters.
Exterro Review FAQ
Exterro Review is E-discovery document review platform with AI-powered analysis and automation developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Cloud Security.
