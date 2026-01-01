Exterro Legal Project Management
Project management solution for e-discovery and legal workflows
Exterro Legal Project Management
Project management solution for e-discovery and legal workflows
Exterro Legal Project Management Description
Exterro Legal Project Management is a project management solution designed specifically for e-discovery and legal processes. The platform provides configurable workflows for collection and preservation tracking, matter checklists, and request management. Users can utilize out-of-the-box process templates or create custom workflows using a drag-and-drop interface. The solution includes job aids such as custom interview templates, step-by-step instructions, checklists, and configurable forms to support day-to-day legal operations. Real-time dashboards and advanced reporting capabilities enable monitoring of progress, problem identification, and analytic insights across ongoing legal matters. The platform coordinates activities between internal project members, third-party providers, and external law firms through auditable workflows, built-in collaboration tools, and documented processes. Dashboards update in real time to provide current information about custodians, activities, and timelines. The solution integrates with other Exterro products including Legal Hold, In-Place Preservation, Data Source Discovery, and E-Discovery Data Management. Project notes functionality streamlines communication between internal and external teams. The platform supports standardization of e-discovery processes across decentralized legal departments and autonomous subsidiary companies.
Exterro Legal Project Management FAQ
Common questions about Exterro Legal Project Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Exterro Legal Project Management is Project management solution for e-discovery and legal workflows developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Collaboration, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership