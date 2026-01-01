Exterro Legal Project Management Description

Exterro Legal Project Management is a project management solution designed specifically for e-discovery and legal processes. The platform provides configurable workflows for collection and preservation tracking, matter checklists, and request management. Users can utilize out-of-the-box process templates or create custom workflows using a drag-and-drop interface. The solution includes job aids such as custom interview templates, step-by-step instructions, checklists, and configurable forms to support day-to-day legal operations. Real-time dashboards and advanced reporting capabilities enable monitoring of progress, problem identification, and analytic insights across ongoing legal matters. The platform coordinates activities between internal project members, third-party providers, and external law firms through auditable workflows, built-in collaboration tools, and documented processes. Dashboards update in real time to provide current information about custodians, activities, and timelines. The solution integrates with other Exterro products including Legal Hold, In-Place Preservation, Data Source Discovery, and E-Discovery Data Management. Project notes functionality streamlines communication between internal and external teams. The platform supports standardization of e-discovery processes across decentralized legal departments and autonomous subsidiary companies.