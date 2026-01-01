Exterro Legal Hold Description

Exterro Legal Hold is a software solution designed to manage the legal hold process for e-discovery and litigation purposes. The product enables organizations to scope, draft, approve, and issue legal holds to custodians within their data ecosystem. The software provides functionality for custodian management, including one-click acceptances, electronic interviews, and automated reminders and escalations to ensure compliance with legal hold obligations. It includes a Compliance Portal that allows custodians to view and acknowledge their legal holds from a single interface. The platform features automated workflows using templates and pre-set configurations to streamline the legal hold process. It includes comprehensive interview capabilities with configurable templates and questionnaires that can be sent to custodians upon issuing a hold. Exterro Legal Hold includes Employee Change Monitor functionality that detects changes in employee status such as terminations, name changes, or title changes, and automatically executes corrective actions to minimize data spoliation risks. The software provides reporting capabilities and audit trails to track hold activity, responses, and compliance metrics by matter, department, manager, and custodian. A dashboard displays information about holds, responses, and compliance status across the organization. The product integrates with Exterro In-Place Preservation for preserving custodial and non-custodial data before or after issuing holds. It includes Data Source Discovery capabilities to automatically update company data source catalogs and associate data sources to employees.