Exterro Employee Change Monitor Description

Exterro Employee Change Monitor is a workflow automation tool designed to manage organizational changes related to employees who are subject to legal holds or other compliance requirements. The product monitors employee status changes and triggers automated responses to reduce manual effort and compliance risk. When an employee on an active legal hold leaves the organization or changes status, the system can execute three types of actions: generate and assign tasks to relevant teams, send system notifications to stakeholders, and execute automated system actions such as releasing employees from legal holds. The product includes managed workflow capabilities that allow tasks to be assigned to individuals or defined roles such as matter team members. Users can update task status to keep authorized personnel informed of progress. All detected events, automated actions, and assigned tasks are time-stamped and recorded to provide a complete audit trail for defensibility purposes. Employee Change Monitor integrates with other Exterro e-discovery capabilities including Legal Hold, In-Place Preservation, Data Source Discovery, and E-Discovery Data Management. The system can automatically update the company data source catalog and associate data sources to employees. The product is designed for legal, IT, and records management teams who need to coordinate responses to employee status changes while maintaining compliance with legal hold obligations and data preservation requirements.