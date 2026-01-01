Exterro E-Discovery Data Management Logo

Exterro E-Discovery Data Management

E-discovery platform for legal hold, data collection, processing, and review

Exterro E-Discovery Data Management Description

Exterro E-Discovery Data Management is a platform designed to help legal teams manage electronic discovery processes. The product integrates with existing IT infrastructure to facilitate the collection, processing, and review of electronically stored information (ESI). The platform includes legal hold capabilities for creating, distributing, managing, and tracking legal holds and custodian questionnaires. It offers in-place preservation to protect ESI from accidental deletion before collection occurs. The system features single-instance storage architecture that stores documents once regardless of how many matters they are associated with, enabling real-time global labeling across multiple matters. This approach is intended to reduce storage costs and minimize the risk of producing sensitive documents. For document review, the platform provides AI-powered capabilities through Contextual Insights for early case assessment, helping users identify and investigate responsive data across custodians and data sources. Smart Labeling uses machine learning to analyze reviewer labeling decisions and suggest, queue, and label relevant unreviewed documents. Remote Mobile Discovery (RMD) enables preview and collection of ESI from mobile devices without requiring device shipping, wired connections, or installed agents. This addresses e-discovery matters involving mobile device data. The platform holds SOC II, FedRAMP, and HiTrust certifications for data security. It supports in-house document review or collaboration with outside counsel and service providers.

Exterro E-Discovery Data Management FAQ

Common questions about Exterro E-Discovery Data Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

