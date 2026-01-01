Exterro E-Discovery Logo

Exterro E-Discovery

E-discovery platform for legal hold, collection, processing, and review.

Exterro E-Discovery Description

Exterro E-Discovery is an e-discovery software platform that manages the complete e-discovery lifecycle from legal hold through document production. The platform provides workflows for creating, managing, and tracking legal holds and custodian questionnaires. The solution includes in-place preservation capabilities to protect electronically stored information from accidental deletion prior to collection. It offers AI-powered early case assessment, data collection, and processing functionality to analyze data before full collection begins. The platform features document review capabilities that can be conducted in-house or with external counsel and service providers. It includes employee change monitoring to detect changes in employee status and automatically respond to minimize data loss risks associated with employee transfers and terminations. Additional capabilities include comprehensive custodian interviews to promote legal hold compliance and uncover information about data locations, data source discovery that automatically refreshes data source catalogs, and request management for handling legal and e-discovery obligations. The platform also supports FOIA and public records requests with automated workflows for searching, collecting, reviewing, and producing requested documents. The solution integrates with enterprise data sources and provides data security, privacy, and access controls. It operates as part of a unified platform that can address legal governance, risk, and compliance requirements.

Exterro E-Discovery is E-discovery platform for legal hold, collection, processing, and review. developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Data Protection.

