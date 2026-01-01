Exterro Comprehensive Interview
Custodian interview management tool for e-discovery and legal hold processes
Exterro Comprehensive Interview Description
Exterro Comprehensive Interview is a custodian interview management solution designed for e-discovery and legal hold compliance. The product enables organizations to create customized interview templates and questionnaires for custodians involved in legal matters. The solution provides an Interview Dashboard that centralizes management of all custodian interviews, allowing legal teams to track interview status, send automated reminders, re-issue questionnaires, and escalate requests when needed. Activity logs automatically track all actions taken by custodians during interviews to support defensibility requirements. The Custodian Interview Portal provides custodians with a dedicated interface to understand their legal hold and interview obligations through tracked communications. The system is designed to facilitate immediate deployment of custodian interviews upon issuing legal holds to reduce the risk of data spoliation. The product includes reporting capabilities that provide visibility into custodian responses and interview completion status. Interview templates enable repeatable processes for sending and managing custodian questionnaires across multiple legal matters. Exterro Comprehensive Interview integrates with other Exterro e-discovery products including Legal Hold, In-Place Preservation, Data Source Discovery, and Employee Change Monitor to support early case assessment and preservation workflows.
Exterro Comprehensive Interview FAQ
Common questions about Exterro Comprehensive Interview including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Exterro Comprehensive Interview is Custodian interview management tool for e-discovery and legal hold processes developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Case Management, Compliance.
