Emsisoft Anti-Malware
Anti-malware software for endpoint protection against internet threats
Emsisoft Emsisoft Anti-Malware Description
Emsisoft Anti-Malware is an endpoint protection solution designed to defend against malware and internet-based threats. The product provides anti-malware capabilities for both home and enterprise environments. The software includes malware removal support, with experts available to assist users in cleaning malware infections at no additional charge. This service is provided through the Emsisoft Support Center. The enterprise version of the product is designed for business environments, offering protection across organizational endpoints. The solution aims to detect and prevent various types of malicious software from compromising systems. Emsisoft Anti-Malware operates as a traditional endpoint protection platform, focusing on identifying and neutralizing threats before they can cause damage to systems. The product is available for deployment in enterprise settings where centralized malware protection is required. Support is provided through multiple channels including email and live chat functionality integrated into the support portal. The company maintains a support center with documentation and direct access to technical assistance.
