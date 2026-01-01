Emsisoft Anti-Malware Description

Emsisoft Anti-Malware is an endpoint protection solution designed to defend against various internet threats including malware and ransomware. The product includes ransomware decryption capabilities to help recover files encrypted by ransomware attacks. The software provides malware removal functionality with support from malware removal experts who assist users in cleaning malware infections at no additional charge. This support is available through the Emsisoft Support Center. The solution is positioned as a comprehensive anti-malware tool for protecting systems from internet-based threats. The product appears to target both home and business users seeking protection against malware, ransomware, and other malicious software. Emsisoft offers customer support through multiple channels including email and live chat functionality integrated into their support pages. The company maintains a support center with resources and direct assistance for handling malware-related issues.