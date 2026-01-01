Deep Instinct DIANNA Description

Deep Instinct DIANNA (Deep Instinct's Artificial Neural Network Assistant) is a generative AI-based cyber companion designed to analyze and explain unknown, never-before-seen malware. The tool provides static analysis capabilities for various file formats including binaries, scripts, documents, shortcut files, and other threat delivery file types. DIANNA translates malicious code intent and potential actions into natural language explanations, enabling SOC teams to understand what the code is designed to accomplish. The system analyzes threats across endpoints, NAS, cloud storage, and applications to provide comprehensive threat visibility. The tool automates malware analysis workflows and reduces investigation time by delivering expert-grade insights into blocked threats. It offers visibility into Deep Instinct's prevention model decision-making processes, allowing organizations to adjust their security posture accordingly. DIANNA operates on a privacy-by-design foundation, ensuring that analyzed files are not used to train models and outputs are not shared with external parties. The system focuses on providing actionable analysis of unknown threats rather than summarizing known information from logs and reputation engines. The tool integrates with Deep Instinct's prevention-first technology to deliver real-time explainability of threats, particularly those generated or enhanced by AI-powered attack methods.