CybSafe RESPOND Logo

CybSafe RESPOND

Automation platform for human risk mgmt with behavioral science-based interventions

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybSafe RESPOND Description

CybSafe RESPOND is an orchestration and automation platform for human risk management that extends beyond traditional security awareness training. The platform integrates with existing security tools to collect behavioral signals and security data, then uses behavioral science and analytics to quantify user-level cyber risk. RESPOND operates as an automation layer that maps behaviors rather than just events, providing visibility into human cyber risk across the organization. The platform uses SebDB (Security Behavior Database) and behavioral science methodologies to quantify risk at the user level, identify root causes, and recommend appropriate actions. The platform features no-code workflows that automate interventions such as nudges, alerts, task assignments, training, and guidance. These interventions are triggered based on behavioral data and tailored to individual users without requiring manual effort from security teams. RESPOND continuously tracks behavior change over time and adapts its approach accordingly. The system integrates across the security stack to surface behavioral signals and deliver context-aware interventions at the appropriate time and place. It provides analytics to measure the impact of interventions and demonstrate risk reduction. The platform is designed to reduce administrative overhead while scaling behavior change initiatives across the workforce.

CybSafe RESPOND FAQ

Common questions about CybSafe RESPOND including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybSafe RESPOND is Automation platform for human risk mgmt with behavioral science-based interventions developed by CybSafe Ltd.. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →