CybSafe RESPOND
Automation platform for human risk mgmt with behavioral science-based interventions
CybSafe RESPOND
Automation platform for human risk mgmt with behavioral science-based interventions
CybSafe RESPOND Description
CybSafe RESPOND is an orchestration and automation platform for human risk management that extends beyond traditional security awareness training. The platform integrates with existing security tools to collect behavioral signals and security data, then uses behavioral science and analytics to quantify user-level cyber risk. RESPOND operates as an automation layer that maps behaviors rather than just events, providing visibility into human cyber risk across the organization. The platform uses SebDB (Security Behavior Database) and behavioral science methodologies to quantify risk at the user level, identify root causes, and recommend appropriate actions. The platform features no-code workflows that automate interventions such as nudges, alerts, task assignments, training, and guidance. These interventions are triggered based on behavioral data and tailored to individual users without requiring manual effort from security teams. RESPOND continuously tracks behavior change over time and adapts its approach accordingly. The system integrates across the security stack to surface behavioral signals and deliver context-aware interventions at the appropriate time and place. It provides analytics to measure the impact of interventions and demonstrate risk reduction. The platform is designed to reduce administrative overhead while scaling behavior change initiatives across the workforce.
CybSafe RESPOND FAQ
Common questions about CybSafe RESPOND including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CybSafe RESPOND is Automation platform for human risk mgmt with behavioral science-based interventions developed by CybSafe Ltd.. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership