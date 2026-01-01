CybSafe RESPOND Description

CybSafe RESPOND is an orchestration and automation platform for human risk management that extends beyond traditional security awareness training. The platform integrates with existing security tools to collect behavioral signals and security data, then uses behavioral science and analytics to quantify user-level cyber risk. RESPOND operates as an automation layer that maps behaviors rather than just events, providing visibility into human cyber risk across the organization. The platform uses SebDB (Security Behavior Database) and behavioral science methodologies to quantify risk at the user level, identify root causes, and recommend appropriate actions. The platform features no-code workflows that automate interventions such as nudges, alerts, task assignments, training, and guidance. These interventions are triggered based on behavioral data and tailored to individual users without requiring manual effort from security teams. RESPOND continuously tracks behavior change over time and adapts its approach accordingly. The system integrates across the security stack to surface behavioral signals and deliver context-aware interventions at the appropriate time and place. It provides analytics to measure the impact of interventions and demonstrate risk reduction. The platform is designed to reduce administrative overhead while scaling behavior change initiatives across the workforce.