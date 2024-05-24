CorpInfoTech V360 Description

V360 is a vulnerability management service offered by CorpInfoTech that provides monitoring and remediation of security gaps in organizational networks. The service uses both passive and active scanning methods to identify vulnerabilities internally and externally. The platform includes patch detection capabilities to identify missing security updates across the infrastructure. It provides comprehensive reporting features that document discovered vulnerabilities and security issues. The service maintains an inventory of cloud assets to track resources deployed in cloud environments. V360 performs certificate assessments to evaluate SSL/TLS certificates and identify potential certificate-related security issues. The service is designed to support both network security objectives and regulatory compliance requirements. The vulnerability management approach focuses on discovering security gaps before they become critical issues that could be exploited by attackers. The service provides organizations with visibility into their security posture through continuous monitoring and assessment activities.