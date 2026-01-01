ControlCase One Audit™ Logo

ControlCase One Audit™ Description

ControlCase One Audit is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to conduct a single audit to satisfy multiple compliance standards simultaneously. The platform supports over 60 compliance frameworks and security standards. The One Audit approach allows businesses to perform one comprehensive audit that addresses requirements across various standards including PCI DSS, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST 800-53, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and CMMC. This methodology aims to reduce the redundancy of conducting separate audits for each compliance requirement. The platform includes a Continuous Compliance solution designed to help organizations maintain compliance throughout the year rather than relying solely on annual audit cycles. This feature provides ongoing compliance monitoring and management capabilities. ControlCase offers a self-assessment tool through their Compliance Hub that allows organizations to evaluate their current compliance status and estimate the time required to achieve compliance with various frameworks. The platform provides a centralized interface for managing compliance activities and tracking progress across multiple standards.

ControlCase One Audit™ is Unified audit platform for multi-framework compliance assessment developed by ControlCase. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

