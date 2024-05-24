Bishop Fox Red Team Engagement Logo

Bishop Fox Red Team Engagement

Red team engagement service that emulates advanced attacks on organizations

Bishop Fox Red Team Engagement Description

Bishop Fox Red Team Engagement is a professional security service that conducts adversarial attack simulations to test organizational defenses. The service uses a modular approach where engagements are customized based on client objectives, requirements, and specific threat scenarios. The service emulates real-world attack campaigns by following the MITRE ATT&CK framework and deploying tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) aligned with advanced persistent threat groups. Engagements are conducted covertly to measure the effectiveness of defensive teams and their ability to detect, respond to, and mitigate attacks before critical systems and data are compromised. Red team specialists conduct extensive reconnaissance to build knowledge bases of target organizations, including people, processes, and technologies. Attack scenarios can be customized to emulate specific threat types such as ransomware attacks, trusted insiders, or targeted threat groups. The service accommodates various attack vectors including social engineering, network penetration, and application exploitation. Engagements include detailed attack graphing to chart possible attack paths, analysis of vulnerable systems, and identification of data at risk. Results are delivered through comprehensive reporting that includes attack timelines, execution pathways, severity scoring based on industry methodologies like OWASP and CVSS, and detailed findings presentations with live question and answer sessions.

Bishop Fox Red Team Engagement is Red team engagement service that emulates advanced attacks on organizations developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Red Team, Penetration Testing, Attack Simulation.

