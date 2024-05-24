Bishop Fox Cosmos Description

Bishop Fox Cosmos is a managed attack surface management service that combines automated discovery with expert-driven security testing. The service provides continuous monitoring and verification of external perimeter assets. The platform discovers digital footprints including subdomains, networks, cloud infrastructure, applications, and third-party assets using a domain-centric approach. It maintains an updated inventory through regular scanning using publicly accessible data and proprietary discovery techniques. A specialized team verifies asset ownership to ensure accurate representation of the attack surface. The service identifies exposures that adversaries target, including exposed services, misconfigurations, vulnerable software, credential reuse, information disclosures, and subdomain takeovers. An advanced reconnaissance engine monitors for new perimeter risks and emerging threats, with analyzers that identify actively exploited issues and newly released CVEs. All scanning results undergo inspection to eliminate noise, false positives, and duplicates before verification testing. In-house security testers, including former NSA and DoD personnel and bug bounty hunters, manually verify exploitability of identified vulnerabilities. Testing uses publicly available tools and proprietary methods developed through offensive security engagements. The service delivers curated lists of verified vulnerabilities with actionable guidance and exploitation evidence. Security teams receive encrypted direct communication with testers for queries and additional validation. On-demand retesting confirms successful remediation. A unified dashboard provides attack surface details, impact assessments, historical trends, and prioritized issue rankings.