Bishop Fox Cosmos Logo

Bishop Fox Cosmos

Managed attack surface mgmt service combining automated discovery & expert testing

Attack Surface Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Bishop Fox Cosmos Description

Bishop Fox Cosmos is a managed attack surface management service that combines automated discovery with expert-driven security testing. The service provides continuous monitoring and verification of external perimeter assets. The platform discovers digital footprints including subdomains, networks, cloud infrastructure, applications, and third-party assets using a domain-centric approach. It maintains an updated inventory through regular scanning using publicly accessible data and proprietary discovery techniques. A specialized team verifies asset ownership to ensure accurate representation of the attack surface. The service identifies exposures that adversaries target, including exposed services, misconfigurations, vulnerable software, credential reuse, information disclosures, and subdomain takeovers. An advanced reconnaissance engine monitors for new perimeter risks and emerging threats, with analyzers that identify actively exploited issues and newly released CVEs. All scanning results undergo inspection to eliminate noise, false positives, and duplicates before verification testing. In-house security testers, including former NSA and DoD personnel and bug bounty hunters, manually verify exploitability of identified vulnerabilities. Testing uses publicly available tools and proprietary methods developed through offensive security engagements. The service delivers curated lists of verified vulnerabilities with actionable guidance and exploitation evidence. Security teams receive encrypted direct communication with testers for queries and additional validation. On-demand retesting confirms successful remediation. A unified dashboard provides attack surface details, impact assessments, historical trends, and prioritized issue rankings.

Bishop Fox Cosmos FAQ

Common questions about Bishop Fox Cosmos including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bishop Fox Cosmos is Managed attack surface mgmt service combining automated discovery & expert testing developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Vulnerability Assessment, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
541
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
388
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
245
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
243
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox