Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer

Retainer-based IR service providing end-to-end coverage for one incident

Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer Description

Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer is a retainer-based incident response service that provides end-to-end coverage for one security incident regardless of the incident type. The service is designed to help organizations prepare for potential security incidents by securing incident response capabilities in advance. The retainer model allows organizations to have pre-arranged access to Arctic Wolf's incident response team, which works to contain threats and restore business operations following a cyber attack or breach. The service is part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations portfolio and operates alongside their 24x7 security teams. Organizations can access this service as part of their security preparedness strategy, ensuring they have dedicated incident response resources available when needed. The service covers the full incident response lifecycle from initial threat containment through business restoration. The Incident360 Retainer is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation. It integrates with Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform for security data collection, enrichment, and analysis.

