Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer
Retainer-based IR service providing end-to-end coverage for one incident
Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer
Retainer-based IR service providing end-to-end coverage for one incident
Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer Description
Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer is a retainer-based incident response service that provides end-to-end coverage for one security incident regardless of the incident type. The service is designed to help organizations prepare for potential security incidents by securing incident response capabilities in advance. The retainer model allows organizations to have pre-arranged access to Arctic Wolf's incident response team, which works to contain threats and restore business operations following a cyber attack or breach. The service is part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations portfolio and operates alongside their 24x7 security teams. Organizations can access this service as part of their security preparedness strategy, ensuring they have dedicated incident response resources available when needed. The service covers the full incident response lifecycle from initial threat containment through business restoration. The Incident360 Retainer is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation. It integrates with Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform for security data collection, enrichment, and analysis.
Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer FAQ
Common questions about Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer is Retainer-based IR service providing end-to-end coverage for one incident developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Breach, Business Continuity, Cyber Threats.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership