Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Description

Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart is a complimentary service offering that provides organizations with tools to assess and reduce cybersecurity risk while improving cyber insurance eligibility. The service is positioned as part of Arctic Wolf's risk transfer strategy, alongside their Security Operations Warranty and cyber insurance offerings. The service maps an organization's security posture against industry standard frameworks through what Arctic Wolf calls a Cyber Resilience Assessment. This assessment helps organizations understand their current security position and identify gaps that may affect their ability to obtain or maintain cyber insurance coverage. Cyber JumpStart is designed to help organizations reduce risk exposure and potentially improve their cyber insurance rates by demonstrating better security controls and practices. The service appears to be an entry-level offering that introduces organizations to Arctic Wolf's broader security operations platform and services. The offering is part of Arctic Wolf's comprehensive approach to security operations, which includes their Aurora Platform for data collection and analysis, Alpha AI for threat detection, and various managed security services including MDR, endpoint security, and incident response capabilities.