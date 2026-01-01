Archer Evolv Logo

Archer Evolv is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to provide enterprise and operational risk management capabilities. The product serves as a centralized hub for organizations to systematically identify, assess, and monitor risks across the entire enterprise. The platform addresses risk management challenges that arise from organizational silos by providing a holistic framework that unites stakeholders and processes. It enables organizations to standardize risk management inputs, processes, and outcomes through common risk language, measurement approaches, rating scales, and reporting mechanisms. Archer Evolv includes multiple use case modules for different risk management functions. The Risk Catalog allows organizations to record and track risks across the enterprise and establish accountability. The Enterprise Risk Management module documents organizational risks and controls. Risk Assessment Management implements consistent risk assessment programs to identify operational risks. Loss Event Management tracks and reports on loss events while performing root cause analysis. Key Indicator Management handles the lifecycle of key indicators to monitor business risks. Operational Risk Management provides an enterprise-wide view of operational risks. The platform aims to improve decision-making by providing leaders with clear, consolidated, and consistent views of risk. It creates accountability by delivering relevant information to business unit managers responsible for managing specific risks.

Archer Evolv is Enterprise & operational risk mgmt platform for standardized risk processes developed by Archer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Centralized Management, Compliance.

