Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery is a content delivery network solution designed for streaming video content at scale. The platform delivers HTTP-based live and on-demand streaming media across multiple formats including HLS, HDS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH, and CMAF. The service routes end-user requests to the nearest edge server and optimizes video playback quality for adaptive bitrate streaming. It provides content caching close to viewers to reduce load on origin infrastructure. The platform includes optional storage through Akamai Cloud block storage. Security capabilities include encryption, watermarking for piracy detection, access revocation, proxy detection, and authentication token verification. Content targeting features allow geographic restrictions and IP-based access control. The platform offers edge IP binding to deliver traffic from static IP addresses for zero-rated billing and simplified network management. The service includes a failover feature for origin redundancy and provides a 100% availability SLA. Reporting capabilities offer analysis of delivery metrics including download time, volume, country codes, and network type. The platform supports serverless compute at the edge and includes GeoDelivery controls for managing content delivery by geographic region. Dynamic ad insertion capabilities enable personalized advertising based on user preferences and location. The solution addresses affiliate fraud and unauthorized promotional injection through browser extension management.

Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery is CDN platform for secure, high-quality video streaming at scale developed by Akamai.

