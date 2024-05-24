A-LIGN Social Engineering Description

A-LIGN Social Engineering is a professional service that tests organizational security by simulating social engineering attacks against employees. The service is delivered by OSCP, OSCE, and OSEE-certified penetration testers who employ various social engineering tactics to identify vulnerabilities in the human element of security. The service includes three primary attack vectors: Physical Entry Attacks: Penetration testers attempt to gain unauthorized physical access to client buildings through concealed identities or by compromising physical security measures. Once inside, testers attempt to connect to and compromise information systems. Phishing Attacks: Testers conduct email-based campaigns designed to encourage employees to divulge sensitive information or execute malicious code, testing their ability to identify malicious communications. Phone Attacks (Vishing): Testers impersonate legitimate sources via phone calls to capture sensitive information, often used in conjunction with other attack methods to gain system access. The service aims to prevent sensitive information compromise, educate employees on handling social engineering attacks, and identify gaps in security policies and procedures. A-LIGN has completed over 4,000 penetration tests and serves more than 5,700 global clients.