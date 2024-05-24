A-LIGN SOC 2
SOC 2 compliance audit and assessment services provider
A-LIGN SOC 2
SOC 2 compliance audit and assessment services provider
A-LIGN SOC 2 Description
A-LIGN SOC 2 is a compliance audit service that helps organizations achieve SOC 2 attestation. The service evaluates organizational controls against the five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The service offers multiple assessment types: - SOC 2 Readiness Assessment: Evaluates controls to identify gaps before the official audit - SOC 2 Type 1 Report: Provides a snapshot assessment of whether controls are suitably designed and in place - SOC 2 Type 2 Report: Attests to both design and operating effectiveness of controls over a 3-12 month period - ISAE 3000: International standard that can be integrated with SOC 2 audits to meet global requirements The service is delivered by auditors using a tech-enabled audit management platform. Organizations use SOC 2 reports to demonstrate cybersecurity and privacy practices to customers and partners, establish compliance foundations, create year-over-year benchmarking data, and maintain secure business relationships. A-LIGN has completed over 17,500 SOC assessments and employs over 200 SOC auditors globally.
A-LIGN SOC 2 is SOC 2 compliance audit and assessment services provider developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with SOC, Compliance, Audit.
